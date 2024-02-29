Charlamagne Tha God offers straight talk in next book, 'Get Honest Or Die Lying'

Charlamagne Tha God’s next book is an ode to hard truths and getting to the point

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlamagne Tha God's next book is an ode to hard truths and getting to the point.

Black Privilege Publishing, a Simon & Schuster imprint founded by Charlamagne Tha God, announced Thursday that “Get Honest Or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks” will come out May 21. His previous books include the bestsellers “Black Privilege” and “Shook One.”

“Too many people are focusing on the micros, and not the macros in life," the comedian and radio host said in a statement. ”It’s bad enough when people attempt to make small talk with you, but it’s even worse when people spend all their time talking about small-minded issues."

According to Black Privilege Publishing, Charlamagne Tha God will take on “politics, the patriarchy, fatherhood, money, fame, social media” and reveal “more about himself than ever before.”

