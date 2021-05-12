Charges filed after mummy of spiritual leader found in home

Amy Carlson, 45, who was known as “Mother God” by her followers, was found dead in a home in the tiny, rural town of Moffat on April 28, according to arrest affidavits. Each of the defendants is facing charges related to tampering with or abusing a corpse as well as child abuse.

They were charged May 6 and are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. A coroner’s office has not said how or when Carlson died.