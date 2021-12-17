springfield-news-sun logo
Chargers' Parham appears unconscious, taken off on stretcher

Team officials attend to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham as he stays down after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Team officials attend to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham as he stays down after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham appeared to lose consciousness after slamming his head on the turf and was taken off the field on a stretcher during a game against Kansas City

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham appeared to lose consciousness after slamming his head on the turf and was taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday night during a game against Kansas City.

Parham got his hands on a 5-yard pass from Justin Herbert in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal, but he dropped the ball when the back of his head hit the ground. A camera zoomed on his face showed his eyes closed and his mouth open. A teammate briefly tried to move Parham's left arm, but it was frozen in a bent position.

Trainers and medical personnel removed Parham's facemask from his helmet and placed him on a backboard. The 24-year-old's arms were shaking as he was wheeled off while concerned players from both teams watched.

Parham, in his second year with Los Angeles, was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham leaves the field on a stretcher after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham leaves the field on a stretcher after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham leaves the field on a stretcher after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) can't hold on to the ball on an incomplete pass in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Parham was injured on the play. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) can't hold on to the ball on an incomplete pass in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Parham was injured on the play. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) can't hold on to the ball on an incomplete pass in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Parham was injured on the play. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

