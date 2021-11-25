Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

“This tragedy was completely predictable, indeed it was predicted and it was completely preventable,” Zoe Gardner, of the Joint Council of Welfare for Immigrants, told the BBC. “This has to be a time for our government to mark a turning point.''
"We need to offer people alternatives to the smuggling boats.”
___
A group of people thought to be migrants wait in a holding area after being brought in to Dover, Kent, England, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. On Wednesday around 30 migrants bound for Britain died when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to date. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
A group of people thought to be migrants wait on a holding bus after being brought in to Dover, Kent, England, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. On Wednesday around 30 migrants bound for Britain died when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to date. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Migrants board a bus at a volunteers center, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 in Calais, northern France. Children and pregnant women were among at least 27 migrants who died when their small boat sank in an attempted crossing of the English Channel, a French government official said Thursday. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also announced the arrest of a fifth suspected smuggler thought to have been involved in what was the deadliest migration tragedy to date on the dangerous sea lane.(AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
Migrants sleep on the pavement Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 in Calais, northern France. Children and pregnant women were among at least 27 migrants who died when their small boat sank in an attempted crossing of the English Channel, a French government official said Thursday. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also announced the arrest of a fifth suspected smuggler thought to have been involved in what was the deadliest migration tragedy to date on the dangerous sea lane.(AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)
Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh
A border force boat sits in in the harbour backdroped by the cliffs of Dover following a small boat incident in the English Channel, in Dover, England, Thursday Nov. 25, 2021. On Wednesday migrants bound for Britain died when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France's interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to date. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, England by the RNLI, following a small boat incident in the English Channel, Thursday Nov. 25, 2021. On Wednesday around 30 migrants bound for Britain died when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to date. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
The cliffs of Dover are seen in the early morning after a small boat incident in the English Channel, in Dover, England, Thursday Nov. 25, 2021. On Wednesday migrants bound for Britain died when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France's interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to date. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
