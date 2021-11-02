Chanel shows two-tone cruise line to eclectic Dubai crowd

It marked the second time Chanel has held a runway show for one of its cruise collections in Dubai, a global hub and shopping mecca that beckons jet-setting fashionistas and style mavens to dress in their finest any time of the day without coyness or concerns of provoking a second glance.

The Chanel Cruise 2021/22 collection by creative director Virginie Viard was first unveiled virtually in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it was shown to a live audience for the first time in Dubai. All guests in attendance had to prove COVID-19 vaccination or show a negative virus test.