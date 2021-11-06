Chandler, Tar Heels rally past No. 10 Demon Deacons 58-55

Sam Howell threw for 216 yards and a touchdown while running for 104 and two more scores in a matchup of high-profile quarterbacks. He helped the Tar Heels post 546 yards and set up a tiebreaking 25-yard field goal by Grayson Atkins with 2:12 left.

The Demon Deacons stalled out on downs on the ensuing drive, then Chandler took it all the way on the ensuing play.

Hartman connected with Roberson on a 14-yard touchdown on a desperate late drive to cut the deficit to three, but the Demon Deacons couldn't recover the onside kick.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: This was a nightmarish repeat of last year's game, which ended with a similar final score (59-53). It didn't help that injuries in the secondary wore on the Demon Deacons as this game went on, making it tougher to slow down the Tar Heels as their offense picked up momentum.

UNC: Howell and Chandler putting up big numbers wasn't a surprise, but getting the defensive stops was a surprising positive development. The unit came up with a big interception on Hartman, got a batted-down pass from Ray Vohasek at the line on fourth down, then forced another fourth-down incompletion after Atkins' field goal.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons begin a closing stretch of three straight league games that will determine whether they win the Atlantic Division race, starting with next Saturday's visit from North Carolina State.

UNC: The Tar Heels have a short week and visit Pittsburgh on Thursday in what will be another high-profile quarterback matchup with Kenny Pickett.

