Champions League draw serves up a Madrid derby, Bayern vs. Leverkusen and Liverpool-PSG

A Madrid derby
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Nation & World
39 minutes ago
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — A Madrid derby. A German classic. A rare meeting between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Champions League got more heavyweight clashes when the draw for the round of 16 was made Friday.

Defending champion Real Madrid’s reward for ousting 2023 title winner Manchester City is two city derbies against Atletico Madrid — the team it beat in the final in 2014 and 2016.

Bayern Munich was paired with Bayer Leverkusen — the Bundesliga leader against its defending champion, who played a tight 0-0 draw just last weekend.

Liverpool was the top-seeded team in the draw after finishing first in the 36-team standings last month but still got a tough assignment as the Premier League leader was paired with No. 15 seed PSG.

Liverpool and PSG have never met in knockout games in the Champions League or the old European Cup. Their previous meetings were in the group stage in 2018-19, trading home wins in a season that ended with Liverpool winning its sixth European Cup title.

The first-leg games will be played March 4-5, with the return games one week later.

Also in the draw, No. 2 seed Barcelona was paired with Benfica — which it beat 5-4 in Lisbon one month ago — Arsenal will face PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan plays Feyenoord.

Club Brugge, which got into the knockout stage in the 24th and final qualification place, will face Aston Villa, which it already beat in November. Borussia Dortmund will play Lille.

The Madrid and German matchups were not possible in the old Champions League format where teams from the same country could not face each other in the round of 16. The new tennis-style seeded bracket allows for those derbies, and for teams to reunite after already playing each other in the league phase of the competition.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone gives directions to his players during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Salzburg and Atletico Madrid at the Salzburg Arena in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

icon to expand image

Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League play off first leg soccer match between Celtic Glasgow and Bayern Munich at the Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

icon to expand image

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

icon to expand image

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, celebrates with Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)

icon to expand image

PSG's head coach Luis Enrique grimaces during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

icon to expand image

