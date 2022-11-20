Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win

A year on from Verstappen's tense and controversial win over Lewis Hamilton to seal his first title, there was little drama at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Verstappen stayed ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez at the start and was never seriously challenged after that on his way to victory. “Incredible to win again here, 15th win of the season is unbelievable,” he said. “It’s been really enjoyable to work with the whole team and to be able to achieve something like this this year.”