Chaka Khan tells stories through Apple's Time to Walk series

Apple announced Monday that the 10-time Grammy winner will take part in an audio experience called Time to Walk, a series designed to help people walk more often.

In the 32-minute episode, Khan reflects on her upbringing in Chicago, how she found her better self in Europe, learning the music business and the importance of friendships during a walk through her neighborhood in Santa Monica, California. The episode features songs including Khan's "Woman Like Me," Joni Mitchell's "California" and Mile Davis' "Tomaas."