Chair of South Carolina Democrats isn't seeking reelection

There have been some successes, however. In 2018, Joe Cunningham became the first Democrat to flip a House seat from red to blue in South Carolina in decades, though he lost his reelection bid two years later.

Already, at least one candidate has jumped into the race to succeed Robertson. Christale Spain, a longtime Democratic political operative, would be the first Black woman to chair the party if elected.

Spain became the executive director of the state Democratic Party in 2016, worked as political director for Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign and served as Sen. Cory Booker's state director for his 2020 reelection bid. She founded 46 Hope Road, a political action committee aimed at energizing voters who had been inactive since President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign, and worked on Black voter engagement for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2022 midterms.

Robertson said he would support Spain's bid, saying he felt she "has the experience, leadership, and professionalism to grow the party in making South Carolina a better place for everyone.”

Also vying for the chairmanship is Brandon Upson, a progressive Democrat who has served as chair of the state party's Black Caucus. He was an adviser to Tom Steyer's presidential campaign in South Carolina in 2020. Since then, Upson founded Amplify Action, a national voter registration and mobilization effort.

South Carolina Democrats will select their next party chair at their spring convention.

