Chad's president says at least 40 soldiers were killed in attack on a military base on Sunday night.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s presidency said at least 40 soldiers were killed by unidentified assailants during an attack on a military base in the country’s west on Sunday night.
Chad’s president Idriss Deby visited the base early Monday morning and announced the launch of a military operation to track the assailants.
In Other News
1
Georgia's president accuses Russia of election meddling and urges the...
2
Autonomous tech is coming to farming. What will it mean for crops and...
3
Here's what to watch in the final full week of the presidential...
4
Heat unveil statue of Dwyane Wade outside the front of team's arena
5
At least 40 soldiers are killed in an attack on a military base, Chad's...