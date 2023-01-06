Chad's government says it foiled 'destabilization' attempt

Mahamat Idriss Deby was declared the head of state after his father’s death in April 2021, instead of following the Chadian constitution’s line of succession. Opposition political parties at the time called the handover a coup d’etat, but later agreed to accept Deby as interim leader for 18 months.

In October, Chadian security forces opened fire on anti-government demonstrators in the country’s two largest cities killing at least 60 people.

The men's arrest is an attempt to silence dissident voices say analysts.

“There are people not happy with the current government and its handling of (the) transition," said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan-based think tank. "What’s interesting is that those accused of the plot are mixed of military and human right officials, something that is not very common when we talk about an attempted coup,” he said.