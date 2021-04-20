Chad president Deby dies at 68 after three-decade rule

Despite criticism of his autocratic rule, Western nations consistently looked the other way as Deby’s army became a key player in the fight against Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region and against Islamic extremists in the Sahel.

Chad hosts the base for the French military’s Operation Barkhane and supplies critical troops to the G5 Sahel Joint Force, an alliance with Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mauritania to combat growing extremism in the Sahel. The force also has international support from France, the U.S. and the European Union.

Condolences and memories of the longtime president poured in from regional leaders.

“The death of the Marshal of Chad, President Idriss Deby Itno, is sad news,” Senegalese President Macky Sall said in a statement on Twitter. “I salute his memory and pay tribute to his contribution to the stabilization of the Sahel. May his soul rest in peace.”

“It is with great emotion that I have just learned of the sudden disappearance of President Idriss Deby Itno,” former Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou said. “I remember him as a great statesman and a distinguished strategist. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and to the Chadian people.”

Mali’s interim president, Bah N’Daw, said that Deby’s death was a heavy loss for Chad and the continent.

Guinea’s president, Alpha Conde, echoed these sentiments.

“We have lost a great friend and a tireless advocate for Africa. I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Marshal Idriss Deby Itno and to the people of Chad,” he said.

Deby, who in 2006 added Itno, an ethnic Zaghawa name, to his name, was married several times and has many children. Throughout his time in power, his wives and children have held key positions in the government and military.

Following Deby’s death, the military quickly announced that his 37-year-old son, Mahamat, who is best known as a top commander of the Chadian forces aiding a U.N. peacekeeping mission in northern Mali, will now head an 18-month transitional council.

___

Carley Petesch reported from Dakar, Senegal.

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno attends the high-level dialogue between Chinese and African leaders and business and industry representatives at the opening ceremony of the 6th China-Africa Entrepreneur Conference at the Beijing National Convention Center in Beijing, China. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (Lintao Zhang/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Lintao Zhang Credit: Lintao Zhang

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno addresses the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File) Credit: Jason DeCrow Credit: Jason DeCrow

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno answers questions from media after his meeting with French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani