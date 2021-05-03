Chad military council announces key ministerial posts

However, the newly named ministers of national defense and public security are both supporters of the military transitional council that took power following the longtime president's death.

The Transformers party, which has been at the forefront of the recent anti-government demonstrations, however, was not included in the new government lineup.

The prime minister’s post already was handed to Albert Pahimi Padacke, an opposition politician who had placed second in last month’s election held just before the president was killed.

The military has said that Idriss Deby Itno was mortally wounded while visiting troops on the front line who were facing an armed rebel group that sought to attack the capital, N'Djamena, and overthrow the government. Clashes continued last week 300 kilometers (186 miles) north but no new statements have been made by either side for days now.