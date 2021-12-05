CFP: Orange Bowl semi pits star defenses in Michigan-Georgia

Georgia, with the most dominant defense in the country through its first 12 games, came into the season with high expectations. The Bulldogs were No. 5 in the preseason and No. 2 to Alabama in the first five polls of the regular season. They took over the top spot after Alabama lost at Texas A&M on Oct. 9 and were there seven straight weeks.

The Bulldogs went into Southeastern Conference championship game as a touchdown favorite against Alabama. But their offense went flat and committed two turnovers, one an interception returned for a touchdown, and they converted only 3 of 12 third downs. Alabama's Bryce Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns and the Bulldogs lost 41-24.

Defense is the identity for both Michigan and Georgia. The Wolverines feature two of the best defensive ends in the country in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, who have combined for 25 sacks, and Georgia has the premier defensive tackle in Outland Trophy finalist Jordan Davis.

The Orange Bowl also hosted national semifinals in 2015 and 2018. Hard Rock Stadium was site for Alabama’s win over Ohio State in the 2021 national championship game.

Caption Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (8) is tackled by Michigan defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (95) and linebacker Michael Barrett (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Caption Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates (13) is tackled by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Caption Georgia offensive lineman Warren Ericson (50) and Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) hit during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Caption Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run ahead of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Caption Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes up field during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Caption Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks on the field during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)