CFP championship games to return to Atlanta, South Florida

In its announcement, the CFP said the host of the 2025 game also was selected and would be announced at a later date.

A person familiar with the decision, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the official announcement had not been made, said Mercedes-Benz Stadium would be the site of that game.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported that decision.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the 75,000-seat, retractable-roof stadium, is home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United and the Peach Bowl.

A news conference has been scheduled at the stadium on Tuesday to make the announcement. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens are scheduled to attend.

The first Alabama-Georgia championship game in 2018 was played in Atlanta and won by the Crimson Tide in overtime.

