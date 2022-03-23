European atom-smashers ponder response to Russia's invasion

The next operation of the accelerator, which is set to churn out new data starting this summer, will be only the third round of experiments in the collider: A first run took place from 2010 to 2012, and a second from 2015 to 2018. The one starting in April is expected to last until 2026.

On March 8, the CERN Council joined international condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine and suspended new collaborations with Russia and its institutions indefinitely. It also expressed support for Russian scientists who “reject this invasion” and stripped Russia of its observer status.

CERN is run by 22 European countries and Israel as member states. The United States, Japan and the European Union have observer status. Ukraine is among seven countries with associate member status.

Russian researchers are involved in a project for the “high-luminosity” phase of the collider, which should “crank up” its performance by 2027 and generate vast new amounts of data, Mnich said.

The Russians are working on physics analysis, computing, and the operation, construction and design of new detectors that catch protons after they are smashed together.

Mnich said fully two-thirds of the staffers are Russian on an experiment known as NA64, which involves blasting a high-powered electron beam onto a fixed target and searching for unknown particles from a hypothetical dark-sector.

Another experiment related to CERN's accelerator, which propels particles through an underground, 27-kilometer (17-mile) ring of superconducting magnets in and around Geneva, uses synthetic crystals to split and deflect beams. Nearly half of the staff working on the research are from Russia, Mnich said.

Yet another project, to study the internal structure of protons and neutrons, has components “delivered by Russian colleagues,” he said.

“They are here. They arrived already last year. They’re installed. But we might have problems to operate the detectors if our Russian colleagues will not be able to come to CERN as planned in the future,.” Mnich said.

“We are not sending anyone home," he added. "We try to continue to keep them here, but it’s a very difficult situation for us.”

