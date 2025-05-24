Ceremony honors late photographer Sebastião Salgado

“There are so many things I remember about Sebastiõ," said Salgado's widow. "He was a very lively person. He loved life.”

A moment of silence was observed in the packed hall, where friends, admirers and fellow artists gathered to pay tribute.

Salgado, whose powerful black-and-white photographs captured both the suffering and dignity of people across the globe, had lived in Paris for more than five decades.

He had been battling leukemia and was recently dealing with other health issues, according to his family.

