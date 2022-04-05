CEO of rental giant Hertz vows to fix false theft reports

Stephen Scherr, who took over as CEO on Feb. 28, said the company has changed its practices to fix problems that have occurred when cars were reported stolen but the transaction was improperly recorded in Hertz's system.

“This is among the first things that I have started to look to take care of and deal with in the first 30 days I've been at the company,” Scherr told CNBC on Monday. “It is not acceptable to Hertz to have any customer ... caught up in some of what has happened.”