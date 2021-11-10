CEO of casino company Wynn Resorts to leave after January

Maddox led the publicly traded company out of that scandal and through the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a shutdown of casinos and businesses the U.S. last year.

Wynn Resorts board Chairman Philip Satre on Tuesday credited Maddox with guiding the owner of the Wynn and Encore resorts in Las Vegas and Wynn properties in Macau through what Satre said “could have been one of the most disruptive business transitions in decades.”

Maddox was at the helm of the company for the licensing in Massachusetts and the opening in June 2019 of Encore Boston Harbor.

Maddox pointed to the resolution of seven years of what he called distracting litigation and a reorganization that he said focused the company’s 28,000 employees on a Wynn Resorts brand of customer experience.

Maddox will continue serving as a board member for Wynn Macau Limited and Wynn Interactive through the end of 2022, the company said.