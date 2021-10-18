Center-left candidate claims victory in Rome's mayoral vote

Gualtieri had served as minister of finance and economy in former Premier Giuseppe Conte's short-lived center-left government.

In the northern city of Turin, nearly complete returns showed that another center-left mayoral candidate, Stefano Lo Russo, was headed to a comfortable victory over a center-right challenger. Outgoing Mayor Chiara Appendino of the 5-Stars had declined to run for a second-term.

During the campaign, Michetti faced allegations of antisemitism after written remarks by him about the Holocaust surfaced. Michetti had said other genocides don’t get as much attention as the Holocaust because they aren’t associated with banking powers. After an outcry from Italy’s tiny Jewish community and others, Michetti apologized for hurting the sensibilities of Jews.

High-profile successes by the 5-Stars in Italy's 2016 mayoral elections helped the movement build momentum for 2018 national election, which saw them become Parliament’s largest party.

Italy’s next national election is due in 2023.

