Census lawsuit tossed based on definition of 'whereby'

The census determines how many congressional seats each state gets, as well as the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.

The Census Bureau had argued that releasing the records to Fair Lines would violate a law protecting census participants' privacy and confidentiality. Bad actors could reconstruct the larger data set and identify people's private information if the information was released, the statistical agency argued.

In her order, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson conceded that releasing the aggregated data itself wouldn't jeopardize participants' privacy or confidentiality. But the law prohibits “‘any publication whereby the data furnished by any particular establishment or individual under this title can be identified,'" she wrote, quoting from the law.

“The interpretation of this sentence hinges on the word ‘whereby,'" she wrote.

Citing a Webster's dictionary definition from 1953, a year before the law was enacted, the judge said the meaning of ‘whereby' led her to believe that publication of the data was prohibited. An attorney for Fair Lines didn't respond to an email and text seeking comment.

___

