Census Bureau chief defends new privacy tool against critics

Differential privacy algorithms add intentional errors to data to obscure the identity of any given participant and is most noticeable at the smallest geographies, such as census blocks. Data used for determining how many congressional seats each state gets and for redrawing political districts were released last year, but more detailed figures from the 2020 census won't be made public until next year, almost three years after they were collected.

Some bias using the privacy tool “was inevitable from a purely mathematical perspective," but bureau statisticians have worked to minimize it, and delays were caused by the pandemic, which pushed back a series of releases of the 2020 census data, Santos said.

Meanwhile, the bureau's watchdog agency said in a report last week that the statistical agency had failed to stop simulated cyberattacks it had conducted as part of a covert operation to test the bureau's cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The U.S. Department of Commerce's Office of Inspector General said that its team had obtained unauthorized access to a domain administrator account, gotten personally identifiable information about bureau employees and used insecure programs to send out fake emails.

The Census Bureau said in a response to the report that the exercise had allowed it to improve its cyber defenses.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP.