Celtics rally late again to close out Pacers for 4-0 sweep in Eastern Conference finals

Boston swept the Pacers after rallying from a 3-0 deficit in last year's conference finals to force a seventh game.

Indiana, which again played without two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, lost its second straight at home — both in the final minute after giving up leads. Andrew Nembhard had 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds but missed a potentially tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Pacers never go the ball again.

Pascal Siakam added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana while T.J. McConnell had 15 points and Aaron Nesmith had 14.

