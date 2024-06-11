Celtics' Porzingis has tendon issue in left leg, hasn't been ruled out of Game 3 of NBA Finals

Kristaps Porzingis has a dislocated tendon in his left leg but hasn’t been ruled out for Game 3 of the NBA Finals for the Boston Celtics against the Dallas Mavericks

0 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis has a dislocated tendon in his left leg but hasn't been ruled out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals for the Boston Celtics against the Dallas Mavericks.

The team said Tuesday the injury to Porzingis occurred in the third quarter of Boston's 105-98 victory in Game 2 and was unrelated to the right calf strain that sidelined the 7-foot-2 Latvian for 10 consecutive playoff games.

The team called the injury rare and said Porzingis' availability was day-to-day. Boston takes a 2-0 series lead into Game 3 on Wednesday night in Dallas.

Porzingis hasn't played in Dallas in the 2 1/2 years since he was traded by the Mavericks to Washington. The 28-year-old joined the Celtics in a trade last summer.

The first game beyond the first round in Porzingis' career was Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and he jump-started the Celtics with 11 points and two blocks in the first quarter of the 107-89 win. He finished with 20 points, three blocks and six rebounds.





