Celtics co-owner donates $2M to protect Florida manatees

Last year, a record 1,100 manatees died largely from starvation because water pollution from agricultural, septic tank, urban runoff and other sources has diminished their main winter food source along Florida's east coast, especially the Indian River Lagoon that stretches from Cape Canaveral to the south.

So far this year, Florida officials have confirmed more than 500 manatee deaths, compared with more than 700 last year at this same time. Both are well above the five-year average of about 350 manatee deaths in the time period.

Estimates place the manatee's wild population as low as 7,520, according to the state wildlife commission.

Manatees are gentle round-tailed giants, sometimes known as sea cows, and weigh as much as 1,200 pounds (550 kilograms) and live as long as 65 years or so. Manatees are Florida’s official state marine mammal and are closely related to elephants.

Officials ask anyone who sees a distressed or dying manatee to call the FWC hotline at 888-404-3922.