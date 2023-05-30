X

Celtics' Brogdon (forearm), Heat's Vincent (ankle) available for Game 7

Boston Celtics sixth man Malcolm Brogdon is available for Game 7 against the Heat after sitting out Game 6 with a strained right forearm

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics sixth man Malcolm Brogdon is available for Game 7 against the Heat after sitting out Game 6 with a strained right forearm.

Brogdon, the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, tested the forearm during the pregame on Monday and was cleared about an hour before tip-off. He is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists this postseason.

“I trust him and if he’s healthy it will be a great spark for us,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said during his pregame news conference.

Miami guard Gabe Vincent is also available after being listed as questionable with a sprained left ankle.

Vincent has started every game in this series except Game 5 when he was inactive. He had 15 points, including three 3-pointers in 41 minutes during Miami’s Game 6 loss.

