Celestine Chaney, Buffalo supermarket victim, mourned

“Life will never be the same,” said Jones, who before the service placed a hand on his mother's white casket as members of the congregation she was devoted to stretched their right hands toward him in support.

The alleged gunman, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, of Conklin, has been charged with murder and is being held without bail.

The oldest of Chaney's nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, Wayne Jones Jr., said he wished for one more phone call from his funny and caring grandmother who had celebrated her 65th birthday with steak, lobster and mimosas a week before her death.

“Of course she wanted the most expensive thing on the menu,” granddaughter Kayla Jones said to laughter.

Mayor Byron Brown labeled Tuesday “Celestine Chaney Day” in Buffalo in a proclamation read at the service. A slideshow of family photos played on an oversized screen as the service came to a close.

Wayne Jones Sr. said last week that his mother's death was confirmed for him when he first saw a photo and then video of the shooting. Chaney and her 74-year-old sister had been shopping for strawberry shortcakes and other groceries on a warm Saturday afternoon.

Shopping was typically how the mother and son had spent time together, hitting store after store and grabbing a hot dog or McDonald's along the way, he said.

“This is one ride we can't go with her. She's got to take this one alone,” Jones told mourners, breaking down.

“I wish I could go with her,” he said. “Just to protect her.”

More funerals are scheduled throughout the week.

On Monday, family, friends and co-workers said goodbye to 72-year-old Katherine "Kat" Massey, who was remembered as a community activist and education advocate dedicated to improving her city.

Caption Wayne Jones, second left, accompanied by his family, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Monday, May 16, 2022, about his mother, Celestine Chaney, who was killed at the shooting at a supermarket over the weekend in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Wayne Jones, left, looks on as his aunt JoAnn Daniels, holds a photograph of his mother Celestine Chaney, who was killed in Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, during an interview with The Associated Press in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke