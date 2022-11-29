Celery stalk in trash, luck, lead to lost wedding rings

After about five or six scoops, they saw a white bag with a telltale clue.

“One of the things he said was (inside) was celery stalks, and I could see a celery stalk sticking out the side of the bag," Senibaldi said.

They started going through the bag, but there was no sign of the rings.

But at the very bottom, underneath some carrot or sweet potato peelings, there was a napkin. “Literally, I opened up the napkin, there were the two rings," Senibaldi said.

Butler jumped up and hugged Senibaldi.

"I wouldn't recommend doing that," Butler told WMUR-TV of searching through the trash, "but to get the rings back, I would do it a thousand times over."