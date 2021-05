Cease stars with arm and bat as White Sox roll past Reds 9-0

Jose Abreu, who had two hits in his previous 19 at-bats, hit his sixth homer of the season. Abreu had a pair of hits and three RBIs as the White Sox for the eighth time in 11 games.

Cease's first career hit then loaded the bases and Tim Anderson delivered a two-run single. Anderson had two hits and drove in three runs.

Hoffman lasted 2 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season.

Cease did not allow a hit until Tucker Barnhart's single to begin the fifth. Barnhart had the only two hits for the Reds.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF Luis Robert was diagnosed with a Grade 3 right hip flexor strain and placed on the 10-day injured list after suffering the injury running to first base in Sunday's game. Robert is not expected to resume baseball activity for 12 to 16 weeks.

Reds: Manager David Bell said OF Shogo Akiyama could return within one week from a hamstring injury. Akiyama played nine innings in center for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. CF Nick Senzel was scratched from Tuesday's start with a sore left shoulder. Tyler Naquin replaced him.

UP NEXT

White Sox LHP Dallas Keuchel, who has 17 strikeouts over 18 innings but no decisions in three career starts against the Reds, will be opposed by RHP Sonny Gray, who is making his fourth start since coming off the injured list with a muscle strain in his back. Gray is 4-0 with a 3.55 ERA in four career starts against the White Sox.

