Cease comes within 1 out of no-hitter, ChiSox rout Twins

Cease walked Jake Cave in the third and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth for Minnesota’s only other baserunners. Cave was erased when Gary Sanchez bounced into a double play. Celestino was stranded when Cease struck out Arraez.

Cease had seven strikeouts — none until the fifth inning. He threw 103 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Eloy Jiménez, Romy Gonzalez and Elvis Andrus homered as the White Sox rolled to their fourth straight win after losing 10 of 12. The defending AL Central champions, who came in trailing division leader Cleveland by three games, pulled within one of second-place Minnesota.

Jiménez connected for a three-run shot in the first against Tyler Mahle (6-8). Gonzalez added his first career homer in the fourth, a three-run shot off Aaron Sanchez. Elvis Andrus tacked on a grand slam against position player Nick Gordon in the eighth.

Following his memorable drive, Gonzalez had a big grin as he bumped forearms with Josh Harrison after crossing the plate and traded high fives with teammates in the dugout.

Chicago is 4-1 with bench coach Miguel Cairo filling in for ailing manager Tony La Russa. The Hall of Fame skipper is in Arizona tending to an unspecified medical condition.

The Twins lost their third straight after winning five in a row. They also dropped their seventh consecutive road game.

Mahle lasted two innings in his first start since Aug. 17. The right-hander exited because of inflammation in his right shoulder — the same injury that had sidelined him.

TRANSACTION

The Twins optioned left-hander Jovani Moran to Triple-A St. Paul to make room for Mahle.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Sonny Gray said he was feeling better, though still experiencing some tightness in his right hamstring after exiting Friday’s start. He is scheduled to pitch Wednesday, when the Twins visit the New York Yankees.

White Sox: Cairo said CF Luis Robert was expected to rejoin the team in time for Sunday’s game after traveling to Florida for the birth of his second child — a boy. Robert has been used as a pinch runner and defensive replacement lately while recovering from a sore left wrist. ... Cairo said he hopes RHP Michael Kopech (strained left knee) returns during the team’s seven-game trip to Seattle and Oakland that starts Monday. ... Cairo also said 3B Yoán Moncada (strained left hamstring) is just about ready to return. He is eligible to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Monday.

UP NEXT

The series wraps up with White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (10-8, 5.27 ERA) opposing Minnesota RHP Dylan Bundy (7-6, 4.53 ERA). Giolito is 1-2 with a 7.98 ERA in his past three starts. Bundy has dominated the White Sox, with a career 6-0 record and 3.47 ERA in eight starts and nine appearances. He is 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA in three starts against them this year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

