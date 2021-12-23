CDC warns of 2 listeria outbreaks tied to packaged salad

One outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express and another has been tied to packaged salads produced by Dole. The outbreaks are caused by different strains of listeria bacteria and there's no known link between them, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

In the outbreak linked to Fresh Express, ten people in eight states were identified in the outbreak between 2016 and late October of this year. All were hospitalized and one person, in Pennsylvania, died.