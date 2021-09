CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine

The priority still is to vaccinate the unvaccinated, who the CDC says account for the vast majority of COVID-19 cases, now soaring to levels not seen since last winter. About 182 million Americans are fully vaccinated, nearly 55% of the total population.

“I want to highlight that in September of 2021 in the United States, deaths from COVID-19 are largely vaccine-preventable with the primary series of any of the three vaccines available,” said Dr. Matthew Daley, a researcher at Kaiser Permanente Colorado and CDC adviser who opened Wednesday's meeting.

Much of the deliberation at the meeting was expected to be about who is considered at high enough risk for an extra dose -- for example, whether health care workers who are continually exposed to the virus should qualify for boosters.

Another question was how many months after the second shot the booster should be given. Scientists have talked about six months or eight months.

Many experts are torn about the need for boosters because they see the COVID-19 vaccines working just as expected. It is normal for virus-fighting antibodies to wane months after vaccination. Even then, the body has back-up defenses against the virus.

Part of the government’s calculation is whether preventing “breakthrough” infections in the fully vaccinated could help tamp down virus transmission, protect young children who aren't yet eligible for vaccination and ease the burden on overwhelmed health care systems.

The government will decide at a later date whether to allow extra doses of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

___

