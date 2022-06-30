springfield-news-sun logo
X

CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death

Nation & World
By MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press
23 minutes ago
One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are being tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin

NEW YORK (AP) — One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin, health officials said Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not identified a food that might be spreading the deadly bacteria, but officials said the public should be alert to symptoms and the possibility of infection.

Those symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

CDC officials say nearly all the 23 people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick.

Listeria is one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning, and 22 of the infected people were hospitalized. One person from Illinois died and one pregnant woman lost her fetus, the CDC said.

Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day.

The first cases occurred in January of this year, but have continued through this month, when two of the people got sick, CDC officials said.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

In Other News
1
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
2
Most American men reach Wimbledon's 3rd round since 1995
3
Wimbledon updates | Gauff beats Buzarnescu on Centre Court
4
AP source: Kevin Durant asks for trade from Brooklyn Nets
5
Stocks slump, closing out worst quarter since early 2020
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top