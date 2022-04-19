CDC launches new forecasting center for infectious diseases

The new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics launched Tuesday. Its leaders say predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has been hampered by data-collection problems.

In contrast, the United Kingdom uses regular population sampling with swab tests and blood draws to get a clearer picture of who's been infected, said Marc Lipsitch, the new center’s science director. He said similar sampling should be considered in the U.S.