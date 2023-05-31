CBS News hires Lisa Ling after CNN documentary series was canceled

BreakingNews
CBS News says it is hiring veteran journalist Lisa Ling as a Los Angeles-based reporter starting later this summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Journalist Lisa Ling, who left CNN after her "This is Life" documentary series was canceled, has joined CBS News as a reporter, the network said on Wednesday.

Ling, who will be based in Los Angeles, will join CBS later this summer. She'll contribute stories across the network's platforms.

“This is Life” featured Ling's immersive storytelling on topics like motorcycle gangs, sex trafficking and gun violence. Last year, she did an HBO Max documentary series on Asian-American history and cuisine.

She also spent three years as a panelist on “The View,” hosted “National Geographic Ultimate Explorer” and was executive producer and host of “Our America” on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network.

She started in journalism as a correspondent for Channel One News.

Ling is the latest in a string of hires by CBS News President Neeraj Khemlani over the past two years, including Nate Burleson, Scott MacFarlane, Natalie Morales, Robert Costa and Cecilia Vega.

