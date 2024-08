CBS names Dickerson, DuBois as co-anchors of the "CBS Evening News," replacing Norah O'Donnell

DuBois, a veteran anchor for CBS' local affiliate in New York City, has also contributed reporting to various CBS newscasts.

The storied newscast, which Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather and Katie Couric have anchored, has been third in the ratings to ABC's “World News Tonight” and NBC's "Nightly News” for years. O'Donnell, who is becoming a special correspondent focusing on big interviews for CBS, didn't move the needle.

Bill Owens, executive producer of CBS News' most successful broadcast, “60 Minutes,” will also become supervisor of the evening news, said Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations. Owens appointed veteran “60 Minutes” hand Guy Campanile as executive producer of the evening news.

The Washington-based Margaret Brennan, moderator of “Face the Nation,” will lead the broadcast's coverage of political and foreign affairs. The evening news, which broadcast from a Washington studio to accommodate O'Donnell, will move back to New York, CBS said.

The newscast also named Lonnie Quinn as its chief weather forecaster.

