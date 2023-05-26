CBS is television's most popular network for 15th straight year

Quite simply, viewers have far more choices today and are accustomed to creating their own entertainment schedules. The broadcast networks also benefit from that; CBS said that within 35 days, a typical episode of “CSI: Vegas” more than doubles its viewership from the night it first airs.

But, increasingly, live events like sports are what brings viewers to network television. NBC's “Sunday Night Football” was the most popular program this past season, averaging 18.5 million live viewers, Nielsen said.

“Sunday Night Football” first aired on NBC in 2006. Longevity was a key component in other popular shows. The most-watched drama on the night it first airs, CBS' “NCIS,” has been on the network's schedule since 2003. The most popular comedy, CBS' “Young Sheldon,” first aired in 2017, but it was a spinoff from “The Big Bang Theory,” which began a decade earlier.

The most-watched news program in prime time, CBS' “60 Minutes,” has been on the air since 1968. The most-watched reality show, NBC's “The Voice,” began in 2011.

All but two of the 10 most-watched scripted shows were dramas. “Young Sheldon” and CBS' “Ghosts” were the two exceptions.

CBS had seven of the 10 most popular scripted shows. The others were producer Dick Wolf's “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.” trilogy on NBC.