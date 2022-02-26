CBS' Chris Licht expected to be named as new CNN chief

Licht will be named as soon as next week to the job, according to an executive familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak on personnel. The selection was first reported Saturday by the website Puck.

The new chief is executive vice president of special programming at CBS. Before taking over as executive producer at Colbert's “Late Show," guiding it to the top of the ratings, he ran “CBS This Morning,” the network's morning news show.