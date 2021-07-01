CBO projects federal deficit will hit $3 trillion this year

The updated CBO estimates are the first the agency has issued since Biden succeeded in pushing a $1.9 trillion relief package through Congress in March. That measure sent economic stimulus payments of up to $1,400 per individual to millions of Americans and provided additional help to small businesses and the unemployed.

The new CBO report is based on current law and does not include the impact of two infrastructure measures that Biden his hoping to get Congress to enact. The measures include a proposal costing roughly $1 trillion to boost spending on traditional infrastructure programs such as roads and bridges, and other $1.8 trillion proposal to increase spending for such things as early childhood education and community college tuition.

The new CBO estimates project that the annual budget deficits will be above $1 trillion over the next decade except for a brief three-year period from 2023 through 2025 when the annual deficits will come in below that level.

Republicans lawmakers are certain to use the new CBO report to argue that Democrats' spending plans are too costly at a time when the economy is recovering.

Mayra MacGuiness, president of the Committee for a Responsible Budget, said in a statement that “the strong economic growth projections from CBO show that it is time to pivot away from further deficit financing and towards paying for things and, ultimately, decreasing the national debt from its current path.”

The CBO sees the economy growing a strong 7.4% this year when compared to the fourth quarter of last year, up from a February forecast of GDP growth of 3.7% this year.