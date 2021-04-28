Cavaliers' Love sorry for on-court tantrum: 'That wasn't me'

“I (messed) up,” Love said, using an expletive to open his remarks. “Everyone knows that. My intent wasn’t to disrespect the game, my intent wasn’t even for the damn ball to go inbounds. It was a moment that I got caught up in."

Late in the third quarter against Toronto, a frustrated Love, who was upset with the officials for some non-calls, angrily tapped the ball back into play on an inbounds pass. The loose ball was grabbed by the Raptors, who made a 3-pointer and went on to win 112-96.

Video of the tantrum went viral on social media, and Love was blistered by fans and media for behavior called “childish” and “unacceptable.”

Love took exception to some of the criticism, saying he felt aspects of his behavior were “a little blown out of proportion.”

“I just hope that you judge my character, judge me as a man,” said Love, who helped the Cavaliers win an NBA title in 2016 and signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension two years later. “I mean, the basketball stuff, you can crush me, you can kill me by any means, I’ll take that on the chin all day.

"I don’t care. I love this game. I’ll always love this game. I hope I can play as many years as I possibly can.”

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff called Love's actions a “lapse in judgment.”

It's not known if the Cavaliers will discipline Love by benching him for any upcoming games. Cleveland hosts Orlando on Wednesday.

Love said he didn't realize how bad the incident looked until after the game and he felt embarrassed and ashamed.

The Cavaliers were missing seven players with injuries for the game, and Love's outburst only compounded things for a young team stumbling to the season's end. Cleveland is 21-40.

Love said he has only respect for Bickerstaff and his teammates. He believes they’ve accepted his apology knowing how hard he has worked this season to come back from a calf injury that sidelined him for two months.

"I’ll ride or die for J.B. and our coaching staff, and I’ll ride or die for our young guys, even when I’m giving 60%, 70% of myself up right now because I’m still getting over the hump with my injury. But, if you’re not in the arena, and getting your (behind) kicked a lot of the time, I don’t care about your opinion.

"I don’t care about how you feel about me, or what you see in me. What matters to me is the opinion of my teammates, and how they feel about me, and how everybody in this organization feels about me.

"So, I live at peace, knowing that they think highly of me, and I think highly of them."

