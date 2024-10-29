Catholic bishops call for authorities to step up against violence in southern Mexico

In a statement circulated by the Catholic bishops conference of Mexico, bishops Jesús González, Leopoldo González, Joel Ocampo Gorostieta and Dagoberto Sosa said the power struggles among criminal organizations are growing stronger “because they have the complicity, tolerance or indifference of many of those who must promote and ensure justice, legality and security.”

The same four bishops drew attention earlier this year when they acknowledged meeting with Mexican drug cartel bosses in a bid to negotiate a possible peace accord. The truce did not come to fruition because one of the parties allegedly did not agree.

Then-President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had said at the time that he approved of such talks.

The first month of his successor President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration has been roiled by violence. Not only in Guerrero, where the newly elected mayor of the state capital was killed and decapitated days after taking office, but also in the western state of Sinaloa and the southern state of Chiapas, where gunmen last week killed a well-known Catholic priest and Indigenous activist.

On Monday, Sheinbaum responded to a reporter’s question by saying that her security policies – largely a continuation of her predecessor’s – “are going to be seen little by little.”

Sheinbaum said she would not negotiate with criminals, but rather battle impunity and address the root causes of violence through social problems.