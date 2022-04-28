Caterpillar sales rise in Q1 on continued equipment demand

Caterpillar Inc. earned $1.54 billion, or $2.86 per share, for the three months ended March 31.

Stripping out certain items, earnings were $2.88 per share. Wall Street expected $2.66 per share.

Caterpillar dealt with rising costs in the quarter. Costs and expenses totaled $11.73 billion, up 13% from a year ago. The company said higher manufacturing costs primarily reflected more expensive material and freight costs. Operating profit margin was 13.7% for the first quarter of 2022, compared with 15.3% for the first quarter of 2021.

Shares of the Deerfield, Illinois, company declined 2% before the market opened on Thursday.