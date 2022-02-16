Catalan family drama 'Alcarràs' wins Berlin's Golden Bear

She played the mother of a German-born Turkish man, Murat Kurnaz, who was held as a suspected terrorist at Guantanamo Bay for four years. He was released in 2006 and returned to Germany after a U.S. federal judge found that evidence did not justify his detention and then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened.
French director Claire Denis was chosen as best director for her new film “Both Sides of the Blade,” starring Juliette Binoche.
The grand jury prize went to the Korean movie “The Novelist's Film,” directed by Hong Sangsoo.
The Berlin event is the first of the year's major European film festivals. It went ahead this year in a pared-down format designed to bring audiences back but reduce COVID-19 infection risks at the same time.
Caption
Spanish director and screenwriter Carla Simon poses during a photo call after being awarded the Golden Bear for Best Film award for the film "Alcarras" during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Spanish director and screenwriter Carla Simon poses during a photo call after being awarded the Golden Bear for Best Film award for the film "Alcarras" during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Spanish director and screenwriter Carla Simon poses during a photo call after being awarded the Golden Bear for Best Film award for the film "Alcarras" during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Spanish director and screenwriter Carla Simon poses during a photo call after being awarded the Golden Bear for Best Film award for the film "Alcarras" during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Spanish director and screenwriter Carla Simon poses during a photo call after being awarded the Golden Bear for Best Film award for the film "Alcarras" during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Spanish director and screenwriter Carla Simon poses during a photo call after being awarded the Golden Bear for Best Film award for the film "Alcarras" during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Berlinale 2022 International Jury President and US filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan (L) and Spanish director and screenwriter Carla Simon pose with the trophy during a photo call after her film "Alcarras" was awarded with the Golden Bear for Best Film award during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Berlinale 2022 International Jury President and US filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan (L) and Spanish director and screenwriter Carla Simon pose with the trophy during a photo call after her film "Alcarras" was awarded with the Golden Bear for Best Film award during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
German-Turkish actress Meltem Kaptan poses with the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance award for her role in the film 'Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W Bush' (Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W Bush) during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
German-Turkish actress Meltem Kaptan poses with the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance award for her role in the film 'Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W Bush' (Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W Bush) during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
German-Turkish actress Meltem Kaptan poses with the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance award for her role in the film 'Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W Bush' (Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W Bush) during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
German-Turkish actress Meltem Kaptan poses with the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance award for her role in the film 'Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W Bush' (Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W Bush) during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Hong Sang-soo, left, and Kim Min-hee pose with the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for the film 'The Novelist's Film' after the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Hong Sang-soo, left, and Kim Min-hee pose with the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for the film 'The Novelist's Film' after the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Hong Sang-soo receives the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for her film 'The Novelist’s Film‘ during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Monika Skolimowska/dpa via AP)
Credit: Monika Skolimowska
Credit: Monika Skolimowska
Caption
Hong Sang-soo receives the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for her film 'The Novelist’s Film‘ during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Monika Skolimowska/dpa via AP)
Credit: Monika Skolimowska
Credit: Monika Skolimowska
Caption
French director and screenwriter Claire Denis poses after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Director award for her film 'Avec amour et acharnement' (Both Sides of the Blade) during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
French director and screenwriter Claire Denis poses after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Director award for her film 'Avec amour et acharnement' (Both Sides of the Blade) during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
French director and screenwriter Claire Denis poses after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Director award for her film 'Avec amour et acharnement' (Both Sides of the Blade) during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
French director and screenwriter Claire Denis poses after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Director award for her film 'Avec amour et acharnement' (Both Sides of the Blade) during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Laila Stieler poses with the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay for the film "Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush", after the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Laila Stieler poses with the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay for the film "Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush", after the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
German screenwriter Laila Stieler poses during a photo call after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay for the film 'Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W Bush' (Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W Bush) during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
German screenwriter Laila Stieler poses during a photo call after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay for the film 'Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W Bush' (Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W Bush) during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Mitra Farahani receives the special prize for the Encounters section for her movie 'A vendredi, Robinson‘ during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo: Monika Skolimowska/dpa via AP)
Credit: Monika Skolimowska
Credit: Monika Skolimowska
Caption
Mitra Farahani receives the special prize for the Encounters section for her movie 'A vendredi, Robinson‘ during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo: Monika Skolimowska/dpa via AP)
Credit: Monika Skolimowska
Credit: Monika Skolimowska
Caption
Rithy Panh poses with the Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution for the film 'Everything Will Be Ok, after the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Rithy Panh poses with the Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution for the film 'Everything Will Be Ok, after the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Mexican director Natalia Lopez Gallardo poses with her Trophy during a photo call after receiving the Silver Bear Jury Prize for her film 'Robe of Gems' during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Mexican director Natalia Lopez Gallardo poses with her Trophy during a photo call after receiving the Silver Bear Jury Prize for her film 'Robe of Gems' during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Natalia Lopez Gallardo poses with the Silver Bear for the Jury Prize for the film 'Rob of Gems', after the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Natalia Lopez Gallardo poses with the Silver Bear for the Jury Prize for the film 'Rob of Gems', after the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Anastasia Veber poses with the Golden Bear for best short film award for the movie 'Trap' at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Anastasia Veber poses with the Golden Bear for best short film award for the movie 'Trap' at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
Director Bruno Ribeiro winner of the Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film) for "Manha de Domingo" poses during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Director Bruno Ribeiro winner of the Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film) for "Manha de Domingo" poses during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Austrian filmmaker Ruth Beckermann poses with the 'Encounters Award for Best Film' for her film 'Mutzenbacher' during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Austrian filmmaker Ruth Beckermann poses with the 'Encounters Award for Best Film' for her film 'Mutzenbacher' during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Swiss director Cyril Schaublin poses during a photo call after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Director for the film "Unrest" during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Swiss director Cyril Schaublin poses during a photo call after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Director for the film "Unrest" during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Dutch producer Corinne van Egeraat (R) and Czech director Petr Lom pose during a photo call after receiving the Berlinale Documentary Award for The Myanmar Film Collective during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
Dutch producer Corinne van Egeraat (R) and Czech director Petr Lom pose during a photo call after receiving the Berlinale Documentary Award for The Myanmar Film Collective during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ronny Hartmann/Pool via AP)
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Credit: Ronny Hartmann
Caption
From left, producer Tono Folguera, producer Giovanni Pompili, producer Maria Zamora, director Carla Simon and producer Stefan Schmitz pose with the Golden Bear for best film for their movie 'Alcarras' during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Caption
From left, producer Tono Folguera, producer Giovanni Pompili, producer Maria Zamora, director Carla Simon and producer Stefan Schmitz pose with the Golden Bear for best film for their movie 'Alcarras' during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Credit: Vianney Le Caer
Credit: Vianney Le Caer