Cat. 3 Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico's Pacific coast

The center said the storm would likely strengthen more Sunday, then begin weakening as its moved closer to land. But it was still projected to hit as a hurricane.

It could bring flood-inducing rainfall of up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in some places, as well as coastal flooding and dangerous surf.

Puerto Vallarta closed its port to ship and boat traffic Saturday as a precaution.

Mexico's National Water Commission said Orlene could cause “mudslides, rising river and stream levels, and flooding in low-lying areas.”

The hurricane center described Orlene as a small storm, with hurricane-force winds extending out about 15 miles (30 kilometers) from the center and tropical storm-force winds out to 70 miles (110 kilometers).