Castillo, early power send Mariners past Cole, Yankees 7-3

Crawford cut down Isiah Kiner-Falefa with a strong relay throw when he tried to score from first on a double by Kyle Higashioka. Crawford also speared a 106.5 mph liner by Aaron Hicks to open the fifth while shifted to the right of second base.

Castillo retired 10 straight before issuing consecutive walks to DJ LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson in the sixth. But he got out of the jam by striking out Josh Donaldson on a slider and retiring Andrew Benintendi on a liner to second.

Castillo cruised into the seventh at 95 pitches and easily got the first two outs. He allowed a single to Kiner-Falefa and exited after Higashioka hit a two-run homer.

Cole was booed at various points of the first when Ronald Marinaccio began warming up. He allowed seven hits, struck out eight and walked one in six innings.

The Mariners took a 3-0 lead when Suárez hit a first-pitch slider into the seats in left for his second straight homer in the opening inning. Santana followed with his 10th homer, driving a 3-1 fastball deep to right-center field.

After Seattle hit back-to-back homers for the second time this season, Crawford singled before Kyle Lewis struck out. Kelenic then made it 6-0 by reaching the short porch in right for his first homer since returning from spending over two months in the minors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: 1B Ty France missed a fourth straight game with a sore left wrist. ... RHP Ken Giles (right shoulder tightness) struck out two and threw 12 pitches in a rehab appearance for Single-A Everett on Tuesday. ... Newly acquired INF Jake Lamb will join the team Friday.

Yankees: RHP Frankie Montas was placed on the bereavement list and will make his Yankees debut Sunday in St. Louis. ... LHP Zack Britton (left elbow) faced batters at the team's spring training complex in Florida for the first time since he underwent Tommy John surgery last September.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Robbie Ray (8-8, 4.11 ERA) opens a three-game series against the Angels on Friday in Seattle.

Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.53 ERA) opens a three-game series Friday in St. Louis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (21) has a mound conference with catcher Luis Torrens and first baseman Carlos Santana (41) in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (21) has a mound conference with catcher Luis Torrens and first baseman Carlos Santana (41) in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption The Seattle Mariners do a dance to celebrate defeating the New York Yankees in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption The Seattle Mariners do a dance to celebrate defeating the New York Yankees in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) celebrate after scoring off Higashioka's two-run home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) celebrate after scoring off Higashioka's two-run home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees pitcher Wandy Peralta, left, reacts as Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees pitcher Wandy Peralta, left, reacts as Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer