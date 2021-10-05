Caster Semenya working on memoir, 'Silence All the Noise'

"You may have heard some of my story over the years, and you might have seen me running or standing proudly on the podium at the Olympics. But there is still so much I need to relate about strength, courage, love, resilience, and being true to who you are. I want this book to show people around the world how to do just that."

Besides her Olympic medals, the 30-year-old Semenya has won three world championship titles. But she was barred from the women’s 400-meter and 800-meter races at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer and has endured near-constant interference by track authorities. She has refused to abide by rules established in 2018 that require her to lower her testosterone levels artificially — whether from birth control pills, hormone-blocking injections or surgery.