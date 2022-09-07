Casper Ruud still chasing US Open title, No. 1 ranking

“Everything sort of went (in) my favor,” Ruud said. “I was hitting all the spots, all the shots that I needed to.”

Berrettini’s take: “After 20 minutes I was (down) 5-0. I don’t know how really. I don’t know what happened.”

Ruud now will face the winner of the Tuesday night quarterfinal between Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios — who eliminated defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round — and No. 27 Karen Khachanov.

With Medvedev gone, he will drop from No. 1 in the men’s rankings on Monday, and three players have a shot at replacing him: Ruud, Rafael Nadal (who lost in the fourth round to Frances Tiafoe on Monday) and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz (who plays Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals Wednesday).

“It’s still far away, I think, but of course it’s nice that it’s possible. And Casper has a little bit of motivation with that in mind,” Christian Ruud said, “because even when he was small, his ultimate goal was to be No. 1 in the world.”

Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a shot to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Casper Ruud, of Norway, right, shakes hands with Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, after winning their quarterfinal match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, reacts after losing a point to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)