Cash-strapped Sudan clears overdue payments to World Bank

“This is a breakthrough at a time when Sudan needs the world’s help to support its development progress," said World Bank Group President David Malpass, referring to the clearance of Sudan's arrears. He said the steps will put Sudan "on the path to substantial debt relief, economic revival, and inclusive development.”

The U.S. Treasury said Friday that it had provided same-day bridge financing of approximately $1.15 billion to help Sudan clear its arrears, at no cost to U.S. taxpayers.

"It’s an action that will move Sudan one step closer to securing much needed-debt relief and help the nation reintegrate into the international financial community,” said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen

Earlier this year, Sudan has signed an agreement with the United States to normalize ties with Israel. In return, the Trump administration removed Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The Sudanese government said that it shall soon discuss with the World Bank the schedule for the disbursement of total grants of $2 billion over the next two years. These grants will be earmarked to finance sectors such as infrastructure, heath, education and agriculture, the Cabinet said.