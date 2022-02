Cash-strapped Sri Lanka appeals to expats to send money

Data shows that overseas remittances — the nation's main foreign exchange earner— have fallen by nearly 60% to $812 million in December from a year earlier. For the whole year, remittances declined 22% to $5.4 billion. The drop came after the government ordered the mandatory conversion of foreign currency and exchange rate controls.

Because of the currency shortage, importers are unable to clear their cargo and manufactures are unable to buy raw materials from overseas.

Sri Lanka has borrowed heavily and faces repayments on $15 billion in international sovereign bonds.

Officials have said the government is gradually building back reserves to ensure it can honor its debts.

“None of the crises we experience today are long term problems. We can find solutions to them with an optimistic approach,” Rajapaksa said. “We have faced critical problems in the recent history as well and found solutions.”

Caption Sri Lankan soldiers dressed in traditional costumes carry national flags during the Independence Day celebration in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Caption Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa hoists the national flag of Sri Lanka during the country's Independence Day celebration in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Caption Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa watches as Sri Lankan army soldiers march during the Independence Day celebration in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Sri Lankan celebrates independence from the British colonial rule on Feb 4th. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Caption Sri Lankan army special force soldiers parade during the Independence Day celebration in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Sri Lankan celebrates independence from the British colonial rule on Feb 4th. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

